Update On Vegetation Fire In Far North
Sunday, 19 December 2021, 2:11 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency ground crews and helicopters have
returned to a large vegetation fire which covers
approximately 350 hectares of land in Waiharara, Far
North.
The fire is north of Kaimaumau, south of
Houhora, and east of State Highway 1. It has been burning
since yesterday afternoon when more than 40 firefighters and
seven helicopters were deployed. Today around 20
firefighters, along with the helicopters (six with monsoon
buckets and one as a coordinating platform), are working to
put out the hot spots.
Fire and Emergency Incident
Controller Mitchell Brown says, "The fire is now 80 percent
contained as of 9:30am today, and it is expected to be 100
percent contained by tonight. Crews will continue to mop up
the residual fires over the next two days."
"We are
working closely with Council, Iwi, local orchard owners,
Department of Conservation and the helicopter operators to
manage this incident. We urge members of the public to stay
away from the area for the time being."
Nearby areas
Awanui and Karikari Peninsula are in a year-round restricted
Fire Season, meaning a permit is required to light a fire in
open air. For more information go to www.checkitsalright.nz.
Success can be its own worst enemy. If the plane doesn’t crash or the ship doesn’t sink, that doesn’t prove the safety measures were unnecessary, or that anyone can fly a plane. It can also be taken as an indication that the safety measures are working. Ditto during a pandemic. Arguably New Zealand has managed the best response to Covid in the entire world. This didn‘t happen by accident. It reflects the skill and dedication of tens of thousands of people working at the borders, in MIQ facilities and in the public health system. Hundreds are alive and well today who would have not have been if the government had bowed to pressure... More>>