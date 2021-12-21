Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lockdown In Waitākere, 2021 – A Community Snapshot

Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 10:08 am
Press Release: Visionwest

On 17 August 2021, our lives were once again turned around. Just as we were feeling like things could be returning to some sense of normality, a fresh COVID Alert Level 4 was declared, and the entire country entered a new period of lockdown.

In two months of lockdown (September – October 2021), Visionwest’s Pātaka Kai distributed as much food as for the entire previous year.

For Visionwest Waka Whakakitenga, this was an exciting and challenging time as the team worked to meet unprecedented need within communities throughout Aotearoa New Zealand.

Visionwest have now released their 2021 Lockdown Report – an analysis of, and reflection on, the period between August and October 2021.

The report centres on Waitākere, Auckland’s western region, and the experiences of both Visionwest’s service delivery teams and the whānau who approached the Trust for support.

To facilitate this report, key staff from across the organisation were interviewed about the support they provided during the lockdown, the needs they saw throughout Waitākere and the implications for future service delivery.

It’s hoped that the insights within the report might give the reader a greater understanding of how the COVID-19 pandemic affected, and continues to affect, individuals, communities, and support organisations like Visionwest.

You can find a link to Visionwest’s 2021 COVID-19 Lockdown Report here:

https://visionwest.org.nz/about-us/resources-publications/our-covid-story/

© Scoop Media

Visionwest

https://www.visionwest.org.nz/

Visionwest provides wraparound support services to the most vulnerable in our communities to achieve our vision of transformed lives and healthy communities.

Visionwest is one of New Zealand leading care providers, offering housing, food support, budgeting, home healthcare, youth training and employment, counselling, and early learning and care to West Auckland communities; home healthcare throughout Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Rotorua Lakes; and housing in Canterbury/Christchurch.

Contact Visionwest

 
 
 
