Waste Minimisation Seed Fund Targets Organic Waste

Expressions of Interest are now open for Wellington City Council’s new Waste Minimisation Seed Fund which focuses on diverting organic waste from the landfill.

There is up to $100,000 of funding available per year for the next three financial years.

Almost 60 percent of kerbside waste sent to the Southern Landfill is organic, and Grants Subcommittee Chair Fleur Fitzsimons says there is scope to make a significant difference to landfill volumes by addressing this.

“As well as contributing to climate change, sending organic waste to landfill wastes a valuable resource which can be put to better use.

“We welcome Expressions of Interest from projects which can clearly demonstrate they will reduce volumes of organic waste, and adhere to the principles of the circular economy.

“We are particularly interested in projects that can deliver outcomes of a significant scale, and will ideally fund a minimal number of larger projects in preference to multiple smaller projects for maximum impact.”

The Seed Fund comes from landfill levies collected in accordance with the Waste Minimisation Act 2008, and is a part of Wellington’s aspirations to be waste free, set out in the Wellington Region Waste Management and Minimisation Plan (2017-2023).

Expressions of Interest are open until 31 January 2022. Projects will then be shortlisted and invited to make a full application by 31 March 2022.

Final funding decisions will be made at the Kāwhai Whakatipu Grants Subcommittee on 17 May 2022.

More information and eligibility criteria available at www.wellington.govt.nz/organics-diversion-fund.

