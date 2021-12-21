Dawn Blessing Opens The Pahi Wharf Upgrade

Construction for the Pahi wharf upgrade ended as it began months ago, with the sky lighting up slowly on the people gathered together. Voices joined in karakia and waiata, led by kaumatua Hone Martin and representatives of Te Uri o Hau swirled around the Kaipara harbour as a dawn blessing was performed to open the wharf’s gangway and pontoon. Though COVID-19 meant the gathering was restricted significantly in size, there were representatives from all aspects of the project – alongside Te Uri o Hau, Kaipara District Council Elected Members and staff, local contractors Huband as well as Bellingham Marine, WSP engineers, Pahi Boat Club and community members. Willow-Jean Prime, Labour MP for Northland was also in attendance.

The wharf upgrade is part of Kaipara KickStart, an umbrella programme led by Kaipara District Council with the support of PGF funding from Kānoa – Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit.

Kaipara District Council Delivery Manager Joanne Reid attended the dawn blessing on behalf of the KDC project team.

“The Pahi wharf upgrade has been a real team effort in every sense,” says Joanne Reid.

“Physical works started back in September, and have progressed at pace (flexing to covid restrictions along the way) to ensure completion in time for the busiest months on the water at Pahi. Hats off to our contractors for getting the job done. Our project team are now gearing up to deliver the next wharf in the programme, coming to Poutō in 2022.”

Mayor Dr Jason Smith says it was a joy to see the sun rise on another completed KickStart project.

“A freshly upgraded wharf at Pahi is another project completed from the Kaipara KickStart list. This great community asset makes the harbour more accessible for everyone, from manu-bombing swimmers to people fishing to future ferry passengers. I’m delighted this is finished for the summer holidays so everyone can freely enjoy this new facility from now and for years to come.” says Mayor Smith.

The Kaipara Wharves project includes the Dargaville pontoon, the Pahi wharf upgrade, and a new wharf at Poutō (construction planned to start in 2022) and has received $4.95million in PGF funding from Kānoa – Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit.

Alongside Kaipara Roads, Kai and Water, Kaipara Wharves is part of the greater Kaipara KickStart programme of works led by Kaipara District Council to grow the district’s economy and increase community wellbeing.

