Ambassadors Onboard To Help Educate Tauranga Community

You could be at home, working or simply enjoying a walk along Mount Main Beach when the possibility of a tsunami hitting our shores could become a reality.

One thing to help you prepare no matter where you are around Tauranga this summer is to make sure you ‘have a plan’ and remember ‘if it’s long, or strong, get gone’.

To educate and inform our community about having a tsunami plan, Tauranga City Council has brought six student ambassadors on board to be out and about in the community this summer.

Returning home from studying around the country, they are setting out to put the community first and are eager to get out there and help their hometown.

A tsunami is one of Tauranga’s greatest natural disaster risks. The ambassadors will be with the community, making a positive impact as they help others feel better informed about tsunami preparedness.

They will provide information on how to recognise the warning signs and how to develop an evacuation plan. In the event of a tsunami, there may not be time for an official warning, so this summer, educate yourself to learn the natural warning signs and when it is appropriate to self-evacuate.

“We are thrilled to have our six ambassadors on board to assist in the dissemination of vital tsunami preparedness information over the summer,” says Tauranga City Council’s Emergency Management and Civil Defence Manager, Paula Naude.

“They will be spending time across the Mount and Papamoa areas at markets and beaches and will be easily identifiable by their blue t-shirts and hats.

“Please stop and discuss your level of preparedness with them and have a go on our tsunami simulator to get a sense of ‘the real thing’.”

Make sure you have a plan and get prepared at www.getready.govt.nz

