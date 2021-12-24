Canterbury Patients To Be Treated To A Festive Feast This Christmas

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Friday, 24 December 2021, 11:23 am
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

If you thought planning and cooking a Christmas meal for the whānau was a big undertaking, spare a thought for Canterbury DHB’s WellFood team who are busy prepping today for the more than 1000 Christmas meals they’ll be plating up for patients who find themselves in one of Canterbury’s hospitals on Christmas Day.

WellFood staff are also busy preparing over 50 ‘meals on wheels’ that will be served throughout the community tomorrow.

The Christmas menu across our hospitals is going to be a cracker.

For lunch, patients can choose from succulent chicken, roast beef or cauliflower schnitzel, accompanied by roast vegetables with a dessert option of scrumptious strawberry mousse or delicious Christmas pudding with custard.

For dinner, pineapple-glazed ham or a delightful vegetable quiche will be accompanied with a selection of salads with that perennial Christmas favourite, pavlova, to follow.

Christmas cake and mini mince pies will be served for morning and afternoon tea.

“The festive season is a special time for many and it can be hard for patients and their families being in hospital and away from home on Christmas,” says WellFood Service Manager Neville Patrick.

“That’s why our teams across Canterbury work hard every year to create a very special menu for patients that will taste and feel just a little bit like home.”

Neville says there will be around 120 staff working in the kitchens, as well as the catering assistants who take orders and serve the food on the hospital wards, and those working in our cafes.

“The service we provide continues 365 days per year, without any let up in demand.

“We haven’t forgotten the teams who will be working on Christmas Day either. Many of our hospital staff will be at work while their families are celebrating Christmas, so we have some special treats planned for them as well,” says Neville.

