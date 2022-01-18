Child Located Deceased, Upper Hutt
Tuesday, 18 January 2022, 9:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A five-year-old child has been located deceased in the
Hutt River tonight,
after being reported missing earlier
in the evening.
An extensive search involving multiple
agencies had been carried out in the
area of Ngāti Tama
Park, Upper Hutt, since the boy was reported missing
at
5.40pm.
He was found by searchers at
9.15pm.
This is an absolutely tragic outcome and our
thoughts are with the boy’s
whānau.
Police would
like to thank all those who assisted in the search,
which
included many members of our
community.
