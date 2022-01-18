Child Located Deceased, Upper Hutt

A five-year-old child has been located deceased in the Hutt River tonight,

after being reported missing earlier in the evening.

An extensive search involving multiple agencies had been carried out in the

area of Ngāti Tama Park, Upper Hutt, since the boy was reported missing

at 5.40pm.

He was found by searchers at 9.15pm.

This is an absolutely tragic outcome and our thoughts are with the boy’s

whānau.

Police would like to thank all those who assisted in the search, which

included many members of our community.

