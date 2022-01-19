Summer Students Bring Youth To Council

Council’s summer student programme has again resulted in huge rewards for the region.

A total of 19 students were employed this summer to provide them with opportunities to gain and share valuable knowledge whilst contributing to our region and building their careers.

Council internal partnerships director James Baty says Council recognises today’s students are tomorrow’s kaitiaki.

“What we offer is a collaborative environment where students are supported to ensure their experience with us is as rewarding as it is beneficial to their chosen careers.”

Student Emily Fitzgerald has returned to the programme this summer to be an advocate for freshwater biosecurity.

“I’m keen on preventing the spread of aquatic pests in Tairāwhiti,” she says.

“It’s been really rewarding visiting schools over the summer and getting tamariki thinking about the importance of their awa.”

Also returning for her third year, Petra Sparks feels the opportunity provides a stepping stone towards her chosen career.

“I applied for this role because I am passionate about recreation and improving facilities and assets in Tairāwhiti.”

Petra says she’s enjoyed her time at Council throughout the years and looks forward to expanding her skills and knowledge.

Freshwater conservation liaison Karepa Maynard says his time at Council has helped influence his future post-university plans and will now be majoring in biological science with Ecology pathway.

Alex Andrews started the engagement summer student role without any previous study experience and has now enrolled to pursue a communications degree at Massey University.

“My experience with the engagement and Māori responsiveness team at Council has been an eye-opening experience, learning behind the scenes how Council runs and creating connections within the community. I can’t wait to build on the knowledge I gained and apply it to my studies.”

Any students interested in being a part of the programme next summer should follow Council’s Facebook page.

