Delays - State Highway 16, Whenuapai - Waitematā

Police are advising motorists to avoid a section of State Highway 16 near Whenuapai.

A truck has lost part of its load at the intersection of Fred Taylor Drive and State Highway 16.

There is currently a large blacklog of traffic heading towards Kumeū, as well as on Brigham Creek Road.

It's expected to be some time before the area is cleared.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or take an alternate route where possible.

