Delays - State Highway 16, Whenuapai - Waitematā
Monday, 24 January 2022, 6:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are advising motorists to avoid a section of State
Highway 16 near Whenuapai.
A truck has lost part of
its load at the intersection of Fred Taylor Drive and State
Highway 16.
There is currently a large blacklog of
traffic heading towards Kumeū, as well as on Brigham Creek
Road.
It's expected to be some time before the area is
cleared.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area or
take an alternate route where
possible.
