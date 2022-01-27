Auckland Live Cancels Summer In The Square 2022 In Response To Aotearoa's Move To Red Alert Level

Auckland Live regrets to inform audiences that their annual Summer in the Square 2022 has now been cancelled following notification of Aotearoa moving to the Red traffic light indefinitely, under the Covid-19 protection framework.

This challenging decision has been met with the safety of the community paramount to their thinking.

Summer in the Square’s 2022 programme engaged a number of partners, guest curators and in excess of 220 independent artists across a multitude of disciplines. Auckland Live are very grateful to all of their collaborators for their work in creating a dynamic Summer festival series, and will be seeking out opportunities for audiences to enjoy this free public programme at a future date as soon as it is viable.

Bernie Haldane

, Deputy Director, Auckland Live says “

We are very proud of how this programme has evolved over the years to become a great outdoor platform for a range of artists and communities across Tāmaki Makaurau to connect to our public space, and to engage with a range of iconic city events and festivals. We look forward to returning with Summer in the Square when it is safe to do so.

