Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Covid-19 Emergency Supplies Appeal

Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 1:05 pm
Press Release: Christchurch Methodist Mission

The Christchurch Methodist Mission (CMM) is mobilising for a projected surge of Covid-19 among clients across Christchurch as Omicron takes hold in our community.

One of the South Island’s largest social service providers, CMM is putting together emergency supply kits and asking supporters to help by donating cash or providing items specified on the Government’s Unite Against Covid-19 website.

Anyone who tests positive for Covid and their household needs to stay at home and avoid contact with others. At a time of rapidly rising prices for basic costs like rent and food, this will place already vulnerable individuals and families under additional financial stress as they struggle to make ends meet.

“Add to this the cost of preparing the sort of wellness kit advised by the Ministry of Health to ensure households have what they need in the event of Covid illness or a period of home isolation and it’s easy to understand the rising levels of anxiety staff report seeing among clients,” says CMM Executive Director Jill Hawkey.

To meet the challenge, CMM has launched a Covid emergency supplies appeal to ensure clients who can’t afford to buy items for a home care kit are also protected.

“The kits will provide clients with the specified face masks that offer higher levels of personal and community protection. The kits also include the emergency medical and sanitisation supplies necessary if they contract Covid or are isolating as a result of being a close contact,” says Hawkey.

The kits are designed to keep people well and to help with Covid-19 symptoms if they contract the disease.

“We’re asking supporters to donate the items specified below by dropping them off at our contactless collection station at our offices at 3 Marble Wood Drive between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday, or to make a donation (www.mmsi.org.nz/donate, selecting Covid Home Care Kits) towards the appeal.”

Latest modelling suggests New Zealand could face thousands of daily Omicron infections within the coming weeks.

“The Mission understands that each case is a person whose life is impacted differently from others and that the most vulnerable in our society will be the worst affected,” says Hawkey. “Providing Covid home care kits during this national emergency is another way in which CMM can extend compassionate care to those who are most in need among us at this time.”

HOME CARE KIT ITEMS
Medical disposable masksParacetamol
Hand sanitiserElectrolytes
Disposable glovesTissues
Throat lozengesRubbish bags
Vapour rubCleaning products
Ibuprofen 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Christchurch Methodist Mission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Second-hand Clothes


According to National’s leader Christopher Luxon and the fawning media coverage of the caucus gathering in Queenstown, its “game on!” Not a great metaphor, folks. Politics is only a game for people wealthy enough to afford to lose a round or two. For multi-millionaires who own seven houses, politics might be just a game. (Or a vanity project.) Yet for a lot of other people, political decisions determine whether they can feed their families or put a roof over their heads...
More>>



 
 


Government: Consultation Begins On Income Insurance Scheme To Protect Workers, Benefit Businesses
An income insurance scheme will better protect workers and incomes, increase the availability of skilled workers and help communities and industries during economic shocks and transitions, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said. Consultation is now open on the proposed New Zealand Income Insurance Scheme... More>>

ALSO:

OECD: NZ - Foster Productivity Growth For A Strong And Sustainable Recovery And Higher Living Standards
Strong government support to protect jobs and incomes in the face of the pandemic helped New Zealand recover rapidly from the severe COVID-19-induced downturn, but challenges remain... More>>

Government: Building And Shaping A City: Future-proofing Auckland Transport Infrastructure
The Government is bringing Auckland’s transport infrastructure into the future by moving forward with an additional Waitematā Harbour crossing, progressing light rail from Auckland’s CBD to the airport, and creating a linked-up rapid transport network as part of a 30-year plan... More>>


National: Navigating Through Omicron
We need a new strategy to safely steer New Zealand through the Omicron wave and out of endless restrictions, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says. “The Omicron variant has arrived and case numbers are set to increase rapidly in the coming weeks and months... More>>

Ministry Of Transport: Have Your Say On The Future Of Road User Charges
Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport is inviting New Zealanders to submit their views on improving the Road User Charges system, says Secretary for Transport, Peter Mersi... More>>


TradeMe: New Zealand Rents Climb $40 Per Week In One Year
New Zealand’s national median rent climbed $40 a week in 2021 to reach $560 in December, according to Trade Me’s latest Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national median weekly rent showed an 8 per cent annual increase... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 