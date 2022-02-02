Covid-19 Emergency Supplies Appeal

The Christchurch Methodist Mission (CMM) is mobilising for a projected surge of Covid-19 among clients across Christchurch as Omicron takes hold in our community.

One of the South Island’s largest social service providers, CMM is putting together emergency supply kits and asking supporters to help by donating cash or providing items specified on the Government’s Unite Against Covid-19 website.

Anyone who tests positive for Covid and their household needs to stay at home and avoid contact with others. At a time of rapidly rising prices for basic costs like rent and food, this will place already vulnerable individuals and families under additional financial stress as they struggle to make ends meet.

“Add to this the cost of preparing the sort of wellness kit advised by the Ministry of Health to ensure households have what they need in the event of Covid illness or a period of home isolation and it’s easy to understand the rising levels of anxiety staff report seeing among clients,” says CMM Executive Director Jill Hawkey.

To meet the challenge, CMM has launched a Covid emergency supplies appeal to ensure clients who can’t afford to buy items for a home care kit are also protected.

“The kits will provide clients with the specified face masks that offer higher levels of personal and community protection. The kits also include the emergency medical and sanitisation supplies necessary if they contract Covid or are isolating as a result of being a close contact,” says Hawkey.

The kits are designed to keep people well and to help with Covid-19 symptoms if they contract the disease.

“We’re asking supporters to donate the items specified below by dropping them off at our contactless collection station at our offices at 3 Marble Wood Drive between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday, or to make a donation (www.mmsi.org.nz/donate, selecting Covid Home Care Kits) towards the appeal.”

Latest modelling suggests New Zealand could face thousands of daily Omicron infections within the coming weeks.

“The Mission understands that each case is a person whose life is impacted differently from others and that the most vulnerable in our society will be the worst affected,” says Hawkey. “Providing Covid home care kits during this national emergency is another way in which CMM can extend compassionate care to those who are most in need among us at this time.”

HOME CARE KIT ITEMS Medical disposable masks Paracetamol Hand sanitiser Electrolytes Disposable gloves Tissues Throat lozenges Rubbish bags Vapour rub Cleaning products Ibuprofen

© Scoop Media

