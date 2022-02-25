Lake Rotomā 4WD Behaviour Still An Issue

Te Arawa Lakes Trust continue to be disappointed at 4WD activities and vehicles seen causing further damage to Lake Rotomā.

Te Arawa Lakes Trust Environment Manager, Nicki Douglas is saddened by the news of vehicles continuing to drive across the lakebed of Lake Rotomā.

“Restoring our lakes and surrounding environments is a legacy we take pride in and the behaviour continues to go against the hard work everyone is doing for the wellbeing of our lakes, waterways and lakebeds.”

Ms Douglas says the risk of vehicles spreading weeds and/or catfish is high and the Trust aims to keep Rotomā clear of catfish as well as minimise weeds.

Access has been blocked at Rotomā Rift Valley and further barriers will be placed to stop 4WD and vehicle access to the foreshore and lake.

“Changing the mindsets of those who have enjoyed 4WD and vehicle access to Lake Rotomā will be challenging and prohibiting 4WD and vehicle access is a temporary fix.”

Local community members raised concerns about 4WD and vehicle activities, camping and large amounts of rubbish being dumped on Lake Rotomā in November.

Te Arawa Lakes are liaising with landowners, hapū, the Rotorua Lakes Council Lakes Community Board and Department of Conservation in order to put solutions in place.

Ms Douglas encourages anyone who has concerns to report inappropriate behaviour to Te Arawa Lakes Trust at koreromai@tearawa.iwi.nz

