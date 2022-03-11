Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Prohibited Fire Season For Northland

Friday, 11 March 2022, 9:01 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

All of the Northland Fire District will enter a prohibited fire season at 8am today (Friday 11 March).

A prohibited fire season means lighting any open-air fires is not allowed and all permits are suspended.

Northland District Manager Wipari Henwood says high winds and no rain in the District has been the deciding factor for this change.

"Northland’s weather forecast sees little to no rain for the next two weeks and, on top of that, a continuation of drying winds across all of the District," he says.

"Northland currently has five active wildfires that are contained but still burning in the middle and a history of significant fires at this time of the year," Wipari Henwood says.

"Our crews are also continuing to respond to other emergencies.

"As the surge of Omicron increases, we want to make sure we have full capability to respond to emergencies across Northland," he says.

"By mitigating and reducing the risk of wildfire spread across our communities with a prohibited fire season, we can continue to do that"

Wipari Henwood asks all communities in Northland to do their part in helping to reduce the risk of wildfire spread.

"Please hold off lighting your fires until the weather conditions have changed and the risk of wildfires has minimised," he says.

One spark is all it takes to start a devastating wildfire.

For more information and fire safety tips head to www.checkitsalright.nz.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Peace Flotilla And The Oligarch


As the peace flotilla converges on the Northland luxury resort owned by Russian steel magnate Alexander Abramov, the government is putting in place the full and final legal framework for extending the sanctions on Russia, which may (or may not) include the ability to freeze and seize Abramov’s assets. While Abramov does not seem to belong within Vladimir Putin’s inner circle of major oligarchs, his case is instructive...
More>>



 
 

Government: New Zealand Passes Historic Russia Sanctions Act
Parliament has unanimously passed historic sanctions legislation in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. “New Zealand unequivocally condemns the Putin regime... More>>



National: Hipkins Breaches Privacy Against MFAT Instruction
New information reveals that Chris Hipkins not only breached Charlotte Bellis’ privacy by releasing her personal details, but also ignored Ministry of Foreign Affairs instruction that those details were ‘not for public comment’, National’s Covid-19 spokesperson Chris Bishop says... More>>

Government: Isolation Period Reduced From 10 To 7 Days; Third Vaccine Becomes Available
The isolation period for COVID-19 cases and their household contacts will be reduced from 10 to seven days, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins announced today. “We remain committed to reducing the spread of Omicron to protect our health system and each other... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 