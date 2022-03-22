Heavy Rain Warning For Gisborne - Orange
Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.
Issued: 11:17am Tuesday, 22nd March 2022
Area: Gisborne
Valid: 9:00pm Tuesday to 11:00am Thursday
Expect 150 to 220 mm of rain to accumulate, but 200 to 300 mm north of Tokomaru Bay. Peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h, but localised downpours of 25 to 45mm/h are likely in thunderstorms. Note, further heavy rain is likely later Thursday and Friday, as the flow turns south to southeasterly.