Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Paying For Parking In Levin Is Now Contactless, Safer And Even More Convenient

Friday, 25 March 2022, 11:57 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

With the recent upgrade, paying for parking in Levin has never been easier, safer, and more convenient. The meters still look the same, but with added features and functions, including modern, user-friendly payment options that are also more environmentally friendly.

Work began on upgrading Levin’s parking meters in December 2021 with a move away from a Pay-by-Space (PBS) system to a Pay-by-Plate (PBP) system.

“The upgrade includes a paperless parking payment system that works using your vehicle’s licence plate number to record the time you plan to stay, instead of the parking space number,” said Horowhenua District Council Compliance Manager Vai Miller. “It is easy to use, and you just need to remember your number plate.”

You won’t receive a receipt, so there is no ticket to display in your car, which, coupled with the meters being solar powered, makes them more environmentally friendly. Users do have the option of receiving a receipt via email by using the eReceipt function on the meter.

The latest added feature also gives users modern contactless payment options making it safer during the current COVID-19 environment. Payments can now be made with coins, debit card, and credit card via PayWave and ParkEasy. There’s no increase in Council’s parking fees. However, if you use PayWave, you’ll be charged the standard merchant transaction fee which is currently 50c per transaction.

“It is an exciting move for Levin, and we’re pleased to be able to offer different payment options to provide a better parking service to our community,” said Ms Miller.

Key features of our upgraded parking meters:

· Parking meters will be solar powered, making them more environmentally friendly and cost effective to run.

· A range of payment options are available, including coins, contactless PayWave (credit and debit cards) and ParkEasy (where users scan a QR code).

· Ticketless - users don’t need to return to their vehicle to display a ticket.

· eReceipts can be emailed. The option will be displayed on the screen when you pay.

· Users can go to any parking meter to find out how much time is left and top up if required.

· Once paid, vehicles can move to another parking bay - the credit will still apply if it is within the same time restriction.

· There will be no changes to parking fees or fines. If users pay by PayWave, an additional merchant transaction fee of 50c per transaction will be charged.

· Instructions are on the meters to help guide users through the process.

If you’d like to learn more about the new meters and how they work, visit our Parking Meter Upgrade page.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Christopher Luxon’s Trashing Of The Poor


For years, Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop have been routinely described as belonging to the “liberal” wing of the National Party, as if National is a broad church spanning urban neo-socialists at one end of the political spectrum, and rural conservatives at the other. No-one has ever felt much inclined to ask Bishop or Willis whether the “liberal” label has ever meant anything much more than them being relatively young, relatively nice and not in favour of outlawing abortion...
More>>



 
 


Government: Post-peak Plan A Safe Return To Greater Normality
New Zealand’s successful management of the Omicron outbreak and high rates of vaccination mean it’s now safe to ease the restrictions that have successfully prevented widespread health and economic damage... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cracks Down On Misuse Of NZ Companies
A Bill to crackdown on global and domestic criminals who use businesses to hide money laundering, tax evasion and the financing of terrorism will be introduced this year, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark said today... More>>



National: Govt Must Stop Stonewalling Riots Investigation
The Prime Minister’s insistence that the only inquiry needed into the Parliamentary occupation and riots is an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation is untenable and unrealistic, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>


National: Tauranga Candidate Nominations Open Next Week National Party members seeking to be our candidate for the upcoming Tauranga By-election will have just over two weeks to get their nominations in, National Party President Peter Goodfellow says... More>>

The Treasury: COVID-19 Shows The Importance Of A Strong Government Balance Sheet
The Treasury’s 2022 Investment Statement: He Puna Hao Pātiki published today underlines how good management of the government balance sheet helped our COVID-19 response and is an important lever for lifting living standards, says Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh... More>>

Ardern: Conveys NZ Support In Call To Ukraine PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning spoke to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, to reiterate New Zealand’s strong support for Ukraine and its people, and our unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s aggression... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 