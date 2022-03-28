Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Change In Fire Seasons For Auckland Region

Monday, 28 March 2022, 9:03 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

The fire seasons for Auckland mainland and the populated Hauraki Gulf Islands have changed as at 9am, Monday 28 March.

Auckland mainland has moved to an open fire season. This means no permits are required to light a fire in the open air.

All the populated islands of the Hauraki Gulf (Great Barrier, Waiheke, Kawau, Ponui and Rakino) have now moved to a restricted fire season. This means a permit is required to light a fire in the open air on these islands. You can apply for a permit at www.checkitsalright.nz.

All other Hauraki Gulf Islands remain in a prohibited fire season. This means there is a total fire ban on these islands.

Te Hiku Region Manager, Ron Devlin says the recent autumnal weather has played a part in this decision.

"Significant rainfall across the Auckland region has reduced the risk of fire," he says.

However, Ron Devlin reminds everyone to be careful and check the weather conditions before lighting an open-air fire, whatever the fire season.

"We always encourage anyone lighting an open-air fire to check the conditions before they light," Ron says.

"If it’s dry and windy, please postpone your fire until the conditions are less of a risk - even if you do have a permit. In these conditions, there is a real risk that a fire may get out of control."

For more information and fire safety tips go to www.checkitsalright.nz and follow your local Fire and Emergency District page on Facebook ( Auckland City, Waitemata, Counties-Manukau).

