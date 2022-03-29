Leo Molloy To Dump Auckland Transport's Parking Plans As Mayor

Auckland Mayoral candidate Leo Molloy says Auckland Transport’s plans to remove kerbside parking for cycle lanes and bus lanes will be axed on day one under his leadership.

“Auckland Transport is out of control. Their superiority complexes are unpalatable, as is their dismissive consideration of the crippling effect this would have on small businesses that are already under extreme pressure at a time when Auckland can least afford it.

“The plan to eliminate kerbside parking on over 1200km of roads and replace it with bike and bus lanes unfairly punishes car owners, especially in regions where public transport infrastructure is not able to properly service the population.

“In addition to suburbs close to the city centre, residents in Warkworth, Wellsford, Silverdale, Whangaparaoa, Waiheke and Pukekohe are being dictated to by career politicians such as Devonport-based Councillor Chris Darby who wants to “re-educate” people.

“This policy is typical of the out-of-touch Auckland Transport whose ideology trumps any sense of reality. How will these plans help parents across Auckland who need to drive their kids to school or after school sports practice? How will it help tradies, electricians and plumbers getting to peoples’ houses? It is complete lunacy.

“The madness doesn’t stop here! The proposal to hit the pockets of park’n’ride users by charging them up to $4 a day on top of their public transport fares is nothing more than a stealth tax by AT. During a cost of living crisis, this tax will cost users an extra $1,000 per year.

“As Mayor I will put an immediate stop to these plans and commence an independent audit of the efficacy of Auckland Transport.” says Leo.

© Scoop Media

