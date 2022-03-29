Winch Rescue On Old Coach Road And SH47 MVA - Greenlea Rescue Helicopter

On Saturday, March 26 at around 1pm, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Old Coach Road mountain bike track, near Ohakune for a woman in her 50's who had sustained an ankle injury. The patient was winched from her location and transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday, March 27, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter responded to a motor vehicle accident on SH47, near Turangi, where a vehicle had been crushed by a falling tree. The passenger of the vehicle, a man in his 70's, was flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

© Scoop Media

