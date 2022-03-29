Winch Rescue On Old Coach Road And SH47 MVA - Greenlea Rescue Helicopter
Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 10:42 am
Press Release: Philips Search and Rescue Trust
On Saturday, March 26 at around 1pm, the Greenlea Rescue
Helicopter was dispatched to Old Coach Road mountain bike
track, near Ohakune for a woman in her 50's who had
sustained an ankle injury. The patient was winched from her
location and transported to Waikato Hospital for further
treatment.
On Sunday, March 27, the Greenlea Rescue
Helicopter responded to a motor vehicle accident on SH47,
near Turangi, where a vehicle had been crushed by a falling
tree. The passenger of the vehicle, a man in his 70's, was
flown to Rotorua Hospital for further
treatment.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Uh oh. In an embarrassing case of counting chickens prematurely, the government had sent a delegation to Hollywood to capitalise on the expected Oscar coronation of The Power of the Dog. In the end, the film got only one win – Jane Campion as Best Director - from its twelve nominations. Could be wrong, but I think that makes it the first film since The Graduate ( 55 years ago!) to take home the Best Director award and nothing else. In fact, considering how Dune cleaned up the technical awards, Campion was possibly fortunate that the Academy had, in its infinite wisdom, chosen to exclude Dune director Denis Villeneuve from the Best Director category... More>>