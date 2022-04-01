Update – Fiordland Missing Tramper
Friday, 1 April 2022, 7:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Te Anau Sergeant Tod Hollebon:
Police can confirm
the body of the tramper who died while hiking in Milford
Sound on Monday has been recovered.
The man was
reported missing shortly after midnight on Monday after
failing to return from a day hike to Devil’s Armchair,
near the northern end of the Milford Track.
His body
was recovered at about 6pm this evening, near Giant Gate
Falls.
Police continue to make enquiries in relation
to the death on behalf of the Coroner and the Coroner will
release their findings in due course.
Police would
like to thank Police Search and Rescue and LandSAR
personnel, specialist Alpine Cliff Rescue (ACR) teams and
other specialist teams and volunteers who have assisted in
what has been a challenging operation.
A rāhui is in
place in the Giant Gate Falls / Lake Ada area, which also
encompasses the Arthur River to the outlet at Sand Fly
Point, Piopiotahi, until April
17.
