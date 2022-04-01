Update – Fiordland Missing Tramper

Te Anau Sergeant Tod Hollebon:

Police can confirm the body of the tramper who died while hiking in Milford Sound on Monday has been recovered.

The man was reported missing shortly after midnight on Monday after failing to return from a day hike to Devil’s Armchair, near the northern end of the Milford Track.

His body was recovered at about 6pm this evening, near Giant Gate Falls.

Police continue to make enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner and the Coroner will release their findings in due course.

Police would like to thank Police Search and Rescue and LandSAR personnel, specialist Alpine Cliff Rescue (ACR) teams and other specialist teams and volunteers who have assisted in what has been a challenging operation.

A rāhui is in place in the Giant Gate Falls / Lake Ada area, which also encompasses the Arthur River to the outlet at Sand Fly Point, Piopiotahi, until April 17.

