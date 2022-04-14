Severe Weather Warnings Cancelled
Thursday, 14 April 2022, 10:28 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
The Weather warnings have been cancelled for
Gisborne.
Situation
Cyclone Fili continues to
move away from the North Island. Wind and rain about
Gisborne and the Wairoa District has eased this morning and
all warnings are now lifted. Be aware, there has been a lot
of damage in these areas and although the weather has eased,
people need to check with local authorities for ongoing
issues.
Cancellations
Heavy Rain Warning for
Gisborne - Red
Strong Wind Warning for Gisborne –
Orange
