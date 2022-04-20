UPDATE: Search For Overdue Fisherman, Tōrere

The Police search for a fisherman overdue from Tōrere will resume tomorrow.

At first light on Thursday 21st a Coastguard aircraft will conduct an aerial

search of the coast from the northern end of Waihi beach to the Motu River

mouth. It will also cover the outlying islands, Motiti, Plate, Rurima and

Whale.

A ground search of the coastline by Police Search and Rescue and LANDSAR

personnel is planned for Friday 22nd.

Today Police received reports of several items of interest found on beaches

in the area but following examination, were able to discount them as not

relevant to the search.

Police continue to ask members of the public who may be on the shoreline

from Tōrere through to Maketu to be vigilant, and report any sighting of

the following items of interest - a 100 litre white chilly bin, a red tote

tank, wooden oars, and a yellow life jacket.

Anyone who comes across any of these items is asked to contact Police on 105

quoting file number 220418/0391.

