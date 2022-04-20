Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

UPDATE: Search For Overdue Fisherman, Tōrere

Wednesday, 20 April 2022, 6:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The Police search for a fisherman overdue from Tōrere will resume tomorrow.

At first light on Thursday 21st a Coastguard aircraft will conduct an aerial
search of the coast from the northern end of Waihi beach to the Motu River
mouth. It will also cover the outlying islands, Motiti, Plate, Rurima and
Whale.

A ground search of the coastline by Police Search and Rescue and LANDSAR
personnel is planned for Friday 22nd.

Today Police received reports of several items of interest found on beaches
in the area but following examination, were able to discount them as not
relevant to the search.

Police continue to ask members of the public who may be on the shoreline
from Tōrere through to Maketu to be vigilant, and report any sighting of
the following items of interest - a 100 litre white chilly bin, a red tote
tank, wooden oars, and a yellow life jacket.

Anyone who comes across any of these items is asked to contact Police on 105
quoting file number 220418/0391.

