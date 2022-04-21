SkyCity Is Shining A Light On 100 Years Of Poppy Appeal

Sky Tower will light red in the lead up (April 22 – 25) to ANZAC Day to support and raise awareness of the RSA’s annual Poppy Appeal, now in its 100th year.

Auckland & District RSA President Graham Gibson says “having the Sky Tower lit up to honour our veterans and service personnel provides a focal point for reflection. It starts conversations and reminds people of what has been sacrificed on their behalf. For the RSA it is literally a shining light of remembrance.”

During the 22-25 April, SkyCity Auckland customers and visitors will have the opportunity to donate to purchase a poppy and can participate in dedicating a custom poppy sticker on to the ‘wall of remembrance’ with their past loved one’s name/s on it. Various SkyCity restaurants and hotels will be supporting the cause with donation stations and anyone can text ‘SkyCity’ to 4622 to donate $3.

“Many of us have our own stories and connection to ANZAC Day, and we’re proud to be supporting the 100th year of the annual Poppy Appeal this month with the Sky Tower lighting and all fundraising proceeds going to Auckland RSA Poppy Appeal” says Chief Operating Officer Callum Mallett.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

More information on Poppy Appeal: https://www.rsa.org.nz/

