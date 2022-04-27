Local Contractors Will Give Auckland Better Returns

Mayoral candidate Craig Lord wants to revamp Auckland Council's preferred contractors maintenance and construction procurement process.

"Contract maintenance for Auckland is currently allocated to a select few preferred companies. Over time this has created two major problems. Firstly, those few major companies have profited by millions of dollars of ratepayers money, and secondly, the quality of craft on the finished projects has steadily lowered."

Mr Lord has received a lot of feedback from Aucklanders who complain about the quality of work and the lack of general maintenance. It tells him that there is a problem to be resolved.

"The purse strings are continually being opened for remedial work due to how the procurement system works. So it's time to do things differently. I want local contractors to be doing local work, and for that to happen, we need to help these companies meet the minimum requirements to submit tenders and be awarded jobs. But not only that, we have to streamline the system, so they don't spend days doing paperwork."

"I want to share the wealth. There is an abundance of capable contractors who are willing and able to service their city, but the bureaucracy makes it almost impossible for them to be a part of the system. I will help the Council create new procedures that will remove the stifling red tape and help those particular small businesses grow."

Mr Lord wants transparent codes and standards made available to any contractors that want to be a part of the team. Having clear, simple documentation will allow them to reach the minimum requirements - and exceed them.

"We can get Auckland working for Auckland by having locals working locally. Council will also assist their businesses to achieve their contractor WOF. This is how you grow an industry and help the city simultaneously. Saving money and getting better service is a win-win for everyone."

There are also the financial benefits of auditing and refreshing the system.

"We have contractors based in South Auckland doing maintenance work in Wellsford and Warkworth. That scenario is fiscally irresponsible and needs resolving. With a complete revamp of the system, we can provide better solutions to our problems and save money."

© Scoop Media

