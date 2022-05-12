Operation Grad: Police Acknowledge Sentencing

Police acknowledges today’s sentencing in the Auckland District Court of a

woman in relation to threats directed at the University of Otago graduation

ceremonies in December 2020.

The woman was sentenced to five months community detention on a

representative charge of threats of harm to people or property.

She has continued name suppression which will lapse as of 4pm 20 May 2022.

As a result of these online threats, University of Otago graduation

ceremonies and related events were cancelled, affecting thousands of

people.

"These threats had a profound impact on both those directly involved and the

wider Dunedin community," Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul

Basham says.

"Graduands, whānau, University of Otago faculty members, and Dunedin

businesses suffered both emotional and economic loss as a result.

"The message today's sentencing outcome gives is clear - if you threaten to

do harm to members of your community, or places they may be, Police will

investigate, we will identify who you are, and we will hold you to account."

The Police investigation, which involved staff from around the country,

proved technically challenging.

"I want to recognise the outstanding work by Police staff which has led to

today's outcome,” Superintendent Basham says.

"Not only did we have officers working to identify who was responsible, many

other Police staff were on the streets of Dunedin keeping both visitors here

for graduation, and our local community safe.

“I also want to once again, and most importantly acknowledge the graduands

and their families who missed out on attending an event which for many

represented years of sacrifice and dedication.”



