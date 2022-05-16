Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Queenstown’s New Rejuvenation Mural Helping Covid

Monday, 16 May 2022, 5:25 pm
Press Release: Make Lemonade

Leading New Zealand mural artist Tess Sheerin has produced the first major mural since the pandemic, aimed at helping mental health, right on the eve of Health Minister Andrew Little making a pre-budget announcement about mental health.

During and after the covid lockdowns one positive effect on the Aotearoa community was that it has forced many people to consider what is most important in life, Sheerin says.

To slow down the pace of people’s lives, connect to their roots, the land, animals and the people around them. Birds are very important to New Zealand’s national identity.

“Each of the wildlife interpretations in the new rejuvenate mural in Tahuna (Queenstown) are in some way a representation of my own journey to better health,” she says.

“After the pandemic hit, I also realised a lot of the stuff I was dealing with was happening to the wider community.”

“The mural aims to inspire empathy and erase the stigma surrounding mental health issues. These messages are portrayed through the inspiration of Aotearoa’s unique taonga wildlife.

“One of the birds in the mural, Noah the Moa, is asking for reconnection, growth and gratitude. The second, Karma Kiwi, requests love and kindness and the third Balance Bee requires balance and nutrition.

“An interpretation of our now-extinct flightless bird and a lost treasure; the moa. Noah the Moa aims to remind us to express gratitude for what we do have before it's too late.

“Concerns about how to look after our mental health during times of uncertainty and isolation is of utmost importance since the covid pandemic swept across our planet. How do we look after ourselves and our loved ones?

“Karma Kiwi bird is a representation of this psychological journey. She is calm, grounded and is being kind to herself. Taking the time to slow down, watch her thoughts and emotions. Cultivating love of self which will inevitably radiate out to help others.

“The bee: this incredible flying insect not only gives us delicious honey but of course pollinates our flowers and plants, helping us grow food; keeping us happy and healthy human beings.

“She is happy, sets an example and has the world in her hands, respecting the balance of life and that every individual matters and makes a difference no matter the size.

“Connecting with nature is a proven way to improve our mental health; wellbeing of the environment and our own wellbeing are intertwined. Ka ora te whenua, ka ora te tangata; When the land is well, we are well.“

The Rejuvenate mural was painted in recognition of The Key to Life Charitable Trust, which was founded by mental health supporter Mike King.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Rabuka’s Possible Return In Fiji


Fiji signed onto China’s Belt and Road initiative in 2018, along with a separate agreement on economic co-operation and aid. Yet it took the recent security deal between China and the Solomon Islands to get the belated attention of the US and its helpmates in Canberra and Wellington, and the Pacific is now an arena of major power rivalries...
More>>



 
 

Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022... More>>



Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 