Nelson Police Seeking Information After Road-rage Incident
Police investigating a road rage incident in Nelson where
a vehicle has left
the scene are appealing to the public for help.
Around 2:20pm on Sunday 22 May there was a
collision between two vehicles at
the intersection of Salisbury Road and Champion Road, Richmond.
The cars
involved were a blue Suzuki Grand Vitara and a white Honda
station
wagon.
A man got out of the Honda and began
smashing his fists onto the drivers-side
door of the Suzuki. He has damaged the side mirror and dented the door.
A member of the public intervened, and there was
a verbal altercation between
a number of people at the scene, before the Honda driver returned to his
vehicle and did a burn-out before leaving the scene.
If you
saw what happened on Sunday afternoon, or have any
information which
may help Police, please get in touch on 105 and quote file number
220522/9880.