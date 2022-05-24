Nelson Police Seeking Information After Road-rage Incident

Police investigating a road rage incident in Nelson where a vehicle has left

the scene are appealing to the public for help.

Around 2:20pm on Sunday 22 May there was a collision between two vehicles at

the intersection of Salisbury Road and Champion Road, Richmond.

The cars involved were a blue Suzuki Grand Vitara and a white Honda station

wagon.

A man got out of the Honda and began smashing his fists onto the drivers-side

door of the Suzuki. He has damaged the side mirror and dented the door.

A member of the public intervened, and there was a verbal altercation between

a number of people at the scene, before the Honda driver returned to his

vehicle and did a burn-out before leaving the scene.

If you saw what happened on Sunday afternoon, or have any information which

may help Police, please get in touch on 105 and quote file number

220522/9880.

