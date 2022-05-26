Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Air Force Heritage Flight Spitfire Coming To The Lower North Island

Thursday, 26 May 2022, 6:10 pm
Press Release: AFHF

Poor weather prevented the Air Force Heritage Flight of New Zealand (AFHF) conducting a planned flypast of lower North Island areas on Saturday 14 May, but subject to conditions being suitable, the flypast, marking 80 years since the formation of the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s No. 14 Squadron at Masterton, will take place this Saturday, 28 May.

The Flight’s Supermarine Spitfire and three modern Beechcraft T-6C Texan II aircraft will take off from Base Ohakea in time to fly over Masterton’s Queen Elizabeth Park at 11am. The flight path will also cover as many towns and settlements as possible during the one-hour flight, including Feilding, Ashhurst, Woodville, Pahiatua, Eketahuna, Carterton, Greytown, Featherston, Upper Hutt, Lower Hutt, Porirua, Paekakariki, Paraparaumu, Otaki and Levin.

The AFHF Flight Commander, Squadron Leader (SQNLDR) Michael Williams, said the Display Team had planned to fly over Masterton, the birthplace of No.14 Squadron, on a recent trip to Christchurch but were thwarted by low cloud.

“This special flight has been mounted to ensure that the significant support base in the lower North Island does not miss out this season,” he said.

Formed from the remnants of No. 488 Squadron at Masterton’s Hood Aerodrome in 1942, No. 14 Squadron has a proud history which includes operational service in the Pacific during World War 2. The Squadron continues to serve New Zealand today by training pilots on the modern T-6C Texan II.

The purpose of the AFHF is to commemorate and sustain the memory of New Zealand’s military aviation heritage, and to remind New Zealanders, friends and allies of our past shared sacrifice and continued commitment to global security. The Flight also aims to inspire current and potential Defence Force personnel through engagement, respect and pride.

SQNLDR Williams said that the AFHF benefits the RNZAF in four distinct areas, including as a tool for international influence and defence diplomacy.

“It shows our international defence partners how much we value the times we stood together and honours that shared sacrifice.”

It also educates the wider New Zealand public on their military aviation heritage while highlighting the Defence Force as a relevant career option.

“New Zealand’s military aviation heritage is part of the heritage of all New Zealanders, so we’re grabbing the attention of people who don’t normally think about aviation, and out of that flows the idea that maybe they could have a career with the RNZAF. This in particular is a benefit of having the modern Texan II aircraft in formation with the older machines.

“The Flight demonstrates to the New Zealand aviation community the professionalism of the RNZAF, which also assists in recruitment, and underscores the current core values to those currently serving in the NZDF – these are machines that RNZAF aircrew flew when fighting for what was right, which is the same military focus as we have today.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from AFHF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Criminalising Of Rap Music


For black youth in America, there can be only three ways out of the ghetto: athletics, music or drug dealing. And for every individual who succeeds in making it out, dozens more attach themselves to their celebrity crews in order to bask in the reflected glory, and partake of the lifestyle. And what rap musician can afford to turn their back entirely on the ‘hood, when staying street and staying real is what their audience demands of them..?
More>>



 
 



Crime: Govt Helps Protect Shops From Ram Raids
The Government is providing further support to help Police protect small businesses affected by a spike in ram raids, Minister of Police Poto Williams says... More>>


Government: Investment Boosts Coastal Shipping In Aotearoa
New Zealand is a step closer to a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable coastal shipping sector following the selection of preferred suppliers for new and enhanced coastal shipping services, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Stay At Orange For Now
With New Zealand expecting to see Omicron cases rise during the winter, the Orange setting remains appropriate for managing this stage of the outbreak, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 