UPDATE: Name Release, Fatal Crash, Gordonton

Police are now in a position to name the woman that died in a crash in Gordonton, Waikato on Friday 27 May.

She was 21-year-old Coral-Lee Thompson of Ngatea.

Sadly, she died at the scene of the crash near the intersection of Piako Road and Waverley Road.

Police extend their condolences to her family at this difficult time.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

