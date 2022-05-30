Work On Stage Two Of Wānaka Lakefront Development Plan Making Progress

Wānaka’s community is closer to enjoying a greatly improved space on the lakefront, as Stage Two of the Wānaka Lakefront Development Plan starts to take shape.

Stage Two will see a shared pathway on the lakefront running from McDougall Street to Dungarvon Street, and 110 new car parking spaces and four accessible spaces added along the lake side of Ardmore Street, opposite Pembroke Park.

Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) General Manager Community Services, Thunes Cloete was delighted to see the progress being made and looked forward to Stage Two being complete and open to locals and visitors.

“So far, a lot of work has gone into organising the site for future construction works, and crews have nearly completed the base of the shared pathway,’ said Dr Cloete.

“They’ve also prepared over 1,200 metres of Ardmore Street adjacent to the lake for new drainage, kerb, and future car parking spaces, which was heavily supported in feedback on the Concept Plan we released for Stage Two.”

A series of new historic tiles will be displayed alongside the shared pathway, and Te Huruhuru’s Map – a recreation of the first map of the area which aided early explorers, will be integrated into the pathway.

Wānaka Community Board (WCB) Chair, Barry Bruce was thrilled with the headway being made, and said it was great to see the different elements of Stage Two taking shape before the arrival of winter.

“Contractors on site are now moving into some minor sealing work, laying gravel to form the base for the new parking spaces, then they’ll install stormwater infrastructure and lay new asphalt on Ardmore Street,” said Mr Bruce.

A temporary closure to the section of Ardmore Street between McDougall Street and Dungarvon Street remains in place, and Mr Bruce added that the progress made on Stage Two wouldn’t have been possible without it.

“I’d like to thank the Wānaka and Upper Clutha community for its patience during this time. No one likes a road closure, but I’m confident once construction is complete and Ardmore Street is open again, we’ll all benefit from a lakefront that prioritises open space and people-friendly places to be enjoyed by all,” said Mr Bruce.

Construction on Stage Two of the Wānaka Lakefront Development Plan is estimated to be complete by the end of September 2022.

