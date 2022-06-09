Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mural Enhances Aviation Celebration At Liz Davidson Place

Thursday, 9 June 2022, 11:01 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

If you’ve been to Liz Davidson Place in central Blenheim recently you would have noticed the impressive new mural - a nod to Marlborough’s aviation and farming history.

The Liz Davidson Place mural - the next link in the mural trail. Over the last year seven large murals have transformed what were once blank concrete walls in Blenheim’s CBD

Completed by renowned street artist Guy Ellis (Dcypher) the mural breathes life into the concrete wall and gives a voice to one of Marlborough’s many aviation stories. It depicts sheep farmer John Clervaux Chaytor floating over his farm in a hot air balloon in 1906 throwing fistfuls of grass seed into the air in what is thought to be the world's first aerial seed sowing.

Blenheim Business Association (BBA) coordinator Caroline Stone says the large scale mural, which is most prominent as you approach from Charles Street, compliments the scaled replica of the Avro 504K aeroplane that was installed in Liz Davidson Place in January.

“We chose Liz Davidson Place as a spot where Marlburians can celebrate our region’s rich aviation heritage. The scaled replica aeroplane which was flown by Captain Euan Dickson in the first ever crossing of the Cook Strait in 1920 has been a huge hit with the public - especially the littlies who are enjoying the CBD's first playful element.”

Ms Stone says aviation stories like those of Captain Dickson will be able to be told in much more detail when a digital kiosk is installed on the site later in the year.

“Locals and visitors will be able to use the kiosk to select a story they are interested in. They will be able to scroll through and find out more about our region’s special people and stories. This kiosk will capture Marlborough’s character and stimulate conversation,” Ms Stone said.

The Liz Davidson Place mural is the next link in the BBA’s mural trail. Over the last 12 months many of central Blenheim’s concrete walls have been brought to life by well-known street artists - the Green Gecko wall by Hakuna Matata café, the Kārearea falcon on the western wall of the UFS Pharmacy, the Ōpaoa mural at the Wynen Street pocket park, the Beaver at Twelfth Lane, and Marlborough Seabirds and Pekapeka-tou-roa, both on Kinross Street.

 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Sinai, Where It Suits Us To Waive International Treaties


Farmers are currently enjoying the highest prices and payouts in the history of this country. They will never be better placed to acknowledge that their wealth comes on the back of climate-changing emissions and causes serious amounts of water and soil pollution. Costs which everyone else is having to shoulder. That being so, the gist of this week’s He Waka Eke Noa, report – a working group joint effort...
More>>



 
 

Government: Welcomes Progress On Agricultural Climate Action
The Government has welcomed a report from the He Waka Eke Noa – Primary Sector Climate Action Partnership as a milestone in New Zealand tackling emissions across all sectors of its economy... More>>

Government: The Queen's Birthday And Platinum Jubilee Honours List 2022
The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee, to make the following Additional appointments to The Order of New Zealand... More>>



LGNZ: Cabinet Decision To Remove Residential Addresses From Campaign Adverts A Win For Democracy
LGNZ’s advocacy and influence has pushed the Government to change the law that requires candidates to publish their residential address on electoral campaign advertisements... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 