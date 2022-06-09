Mural Enhances Aviation Celebration At Liz Davidson Place

If you’ve been to Liz Davidson Place in central Blenheim recently you would have noticed the impressive new mural - a nod to Marlborough’s aviation and farming history.

The Liz Davidson Place mural - the next link in the mural trail. Over the last year seven large murals have transformed what were once blank concrete walls in Blenheim’s CBD

Completed by renowned street artist Guy Ellis (Dcypher) the mural breathes life into the concrete wall and gives a voice to one of Marlborough’s many aviation stories. It depicts sheep farmer John Clervaux Chaytor floating over his farm in a hot air balloon in 1906 throwing fistfuls of grass seed into the air in what is thought to be the world's first aerial seed sowing.

Blenheim Business Association (BBA) coordinator Caroline Stone says the large scale mural, which is most prominent as you approach from Charles Street, compliments the scaled replica of the Avro 504K aeroplane that was installed in Liz Davidson Place in January.

“We chose Liz Davidson Place as a spot where Marlburians can celebrate our region’s rich aviation heritage. The scaled replica aeroplane which was flown by Captain Euan Dickson in the first ever crossing of the Cook Strait in 1920 has been a huge hit with the public - especially the littlies who are enjoying the CBD's first playful element.”

Ms Stone says aviation stories like those of Captain Dickson will be able to be told in much more detail when a digital kiosk is installed on the site later in the year.

“Locals and visitors will be able to use the kiosk to select a story they are interested in. They will be able to scroll through and find out more about our region’s special people and stories. This kiosk will capture Marlborough’s character and stimulate conversation,” Ms Stone said.

The Liz Davidson Place mural is the next link in the BBA’s mural trail. Over the last 12 months many of central Blenheim’s concrete walls have been brought to life by well-known street artists - the Green Gecko wall by Hakuna Matata café, the Kārearea falcon on the western wall of the UFS Pharmacy, the Ōpaoa mural at the Wynen Street pocket park, the Beaver at Twelfth Lane, and Marlborough Seabirds and Pekapeka-tou-roa, both on Kinross Street.

© Scoop Media

