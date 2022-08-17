Police Commissioner Pays Tribute To Tā Toby Curtis
Wednesday, 17 August 2022, 5:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has paid tribute to
kaumātua Tā Toby Curtis, a member of the Commissioner’s
Māori Focus Forum, who died today.
“I and
Commissioners before me, and many others in Police, have
benefited from Tā Toby’s wise counsel.
“He
brought with him a wealth of experience, a deep
understanding of both te ao Māori and te ao Pākēhā, and
values we could all share.
“His vision of New
Zealand as a diverse, compassionate and culturally aware
nation was one that echoed much of what we’re striving for
in Police. Our organisation has lost both a counsellor and a
friend.
“Our thoughts are with his whānau today.
Kua hinga he tōtara i te wao nui a
Tāne.”
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...More>>