Police Commissioner Pays Tribute To Tā Toby Curtis

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has paid tribute to kaumātua Tā Toby Curtis, a member of the Commissioner’s Māori Focus Forum, who died today.

“I and Commissioners before me, and many others in Police, have benefited from Tā Toby’s wise counsel.

“He brought with him a wealth of experience, a deep understanding of both te ao Māori and te ao Pākēhā, and values we could all share.

“His vision of New Zealand as a diverse, compassionate and culturally aware nation was one that echoed much of what we’re striving for in Police. Our organisation has lost both a counsellor and a friend.

“Our thoughts are with his whānau today. Kua hinga he tōtara i te wao nui a Tāne.”

