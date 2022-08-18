Smoke From Christchurch Scrap Metal Yard Fire Poses Respiratory Risk To Locals
Thursday, 18 August 2022, 11:49 am
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand
The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ (ARFNZ) is
urging anyone with a respiratory condition living in the
vicinity of the scrap metal yard fire in Christchurch to
stay indoors, if possible, to avoid smoke.
"It is
great to hear that this fire is now under control, but I
understand there is still a lot of smoke coming from the
site. Smoke is a major trigger for asthma and can worsen
existing respiratory conditions," explains ARFNZ Chief
Executive Letitia Harding.
Smoke contains tiny
particles that enters the throat and lungs causing
irritation. For those with severe respiratory conditions,
like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or
bronchitis, this irritation can cause flare ups, which can
be serious. Industrial fires can pose additional risks, as
other pollutants can be present.
Letitia cautions
anyone with a respiratory condition to stay indoors and keep
doors and windows closed until the smoke clears. "If you
need to go outside, we recommend wearing a
mask."
"Please keep any respiratory medications
nearby, and if you experience a flare up of your condition,
contact your health professional as soon as possible,"
Letitia
adds.
