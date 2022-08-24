Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

We Need To Talk About Zoning And Urban Growth

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 4:22 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council

The Timaru District is a great place to live, work and play, but for our community to thrive it takes planning and vision.

Our District Plan is a significant guiding tool and framework for decisions on future development and activities. The Plan balances our community’s need to grow with the needs of our community to live well, while still protecting our natural and cultural heritage, and biodiversity.

There has been a great deal of foundational work completed to aid the review of the District Plan. The Growth Management Strategy or Timaru District 2045 is a key foundational document for the district plan review. It informs

Council on the potential growth opportunities within the district and has created a vision for how Council can manage that growth.

While growth is important to our district’s prosperity, if not managed properly it can impede economic and development growth, have undesirable community consequences and negatively impact the environment. To prevent the community carrying an unfair burden of growth development, appropriate contributions from developers must be factored in and infrastructure must be well integrated.

A means of ensuring sustainable land use is identifying certain areas of our district into zones such as residential, industrial or rural. It ensures that activities within a zone remain appropriate to that area and don’t impinge on others’ rights or impact the community’s quality of life. For example it prevents a factory being built in a residential area.

The District Plan review process has given Council an opportunity to revise current zones and to assess the best future potential areas for rezoning in the short and long-term.

New to this Plan is that Council has identified residential areas in Timaru and Geraldine for greater intensification of land use, called Medium Density Residential Zones (MRZ). These zones enable more housing to be built on these existing urban areas located near a commercial centre.

This change allows for an increase in two and three storey dwellings on existing residential properties. Intensification of residential land use was signalled as a priority in the Growth Strategy as the need for a greater number of smaller dwellings will increase as our population ages.

Central government has also identified intensification as a sustainable means of growth within an urban environment. Intensification uses the already existing capacity of current infrastructure such as water supply, stormwater and sewage. This has the added advantage of increasing the life and vibrancy of our town centres as a greater population lives within closer proximity of them.

In addition, responding to the communities desire for choice in housing options, Council has also identified areas for potential development which is called Future Development Areas (FDA). These are outside the current boundaries of the district’s towns. It is intended that these FDA’s give the option for existing landowners to develop them over an extended period of time.

The urban growth strategy and zone changes enable a complex balancing act of responding to the needs and wants of the community while ensuring the Council’s statutory mandate of sustainable management of the district is met. We encourage you to familiarise yourself with these changes and have your say through our submission process.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



The Scoop Editor: On Scoop.co.nz Joining Google News Showcase


Over the past 23 years Scoop NZ has built an independent online news platform serving a readership interested in stuff that matters. Important political, sectoral and local content rather than clickbait. News you can use...
More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Saying Goodbye To Dr Sharma, And The Monarchy


Dr. Guarav Sharma is now an independent MP. We probably won’t have to wait much longer before we hear he’d be willing to work with a centre-right government in future, should the good people of Hamilton West re-elect him next year. His constituents deserve a lot better. Despite several invitations to share the evidence (a) of bullying and (b) how many of his staff have quit, Sharma has repeatedly failed to front up...
More>>




 
 

Government: New Zealand Bill Of Rights (Declarations Of Inconsistency) Amendment Bill Passes Third Reading
Legislation which strengthens New Zealanders’ basic human rights has passed its third reading in Parliament today... More>>


Government: Mallard Appointed Ambassador To Ireland
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of outgoing Speaker of Parliament Trevor Mallard as the next Ambassador to Ireland... More>>

Labour: Gaurav Sharma Expelled From Caucus
The Labour Caucus has voted to expel Dr Gaurav Sharma from caucus, effectively immediately. The Caucus also voted to refer the matter to the New Zealand Council of the Labour Party for them to consider any further disciplinary action... More>>


Consumer NZ: Welcomes Push To Ensure Duopoly Opens Up Wholesale Access To Groceries
Consumer NZ welcomes today’s announcement on supermarket wholesale access from Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 