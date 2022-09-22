Memorial Event For Queen Elizabeth II

Timaru District Council will be holding a special event to acknowledge the Queen’s memorial service this Monday.

Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered at the event from 1.30pm on Monday 26 September at West End Hall, Timaru.

The event will feature speeches from Mayor Nigel Bowen, Lieutenant Grant Finlayson, and Reverend Ben Randall starting from 1.30pm. There will also be a live stream of the memorial service from 2pm, afternoon tea and a performance from the St Mary’s choir.

On behalf of the Timaru District, Mayor Nigel Bowen has expressed his condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“This Monday will be an opportunity for the community to commemorate the positive impacts that the late Queen has had on New Zealand throughout her long reign of devoted service,” said Bowen.

The Queen visited the Timaru district three times during her 70 year reign. She visited the city on January 24, 1954, March 17, 1970 and March 2, 1977.

For people wishing to send their condolences to the Royal Family, there are also condolence books in the Timaru, Temuka and Geraldine libraries for residents to sign and remember Queen Elizabeth II.

The memorial service is limited to 150 people. Doors will be open from 1pm.

© Scoop Media

