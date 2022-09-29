People In New Zealand Report Strong Sense Of Belonging To Family



In the 2021 General Social Survey, people reported a high sense of belonging to their families with an average rating of 9.2 out of 10, Stats NZ said today.

“People who reported a strong sense of belonging to family were also more likely to have higher life satisfaction, and higher family wellbeing scores than the national average,” wellbeing and housing statistics manager Sarah Drake said.

“The 9.2 rating was relatively unchanged from the 9.1 reported the last time the data was collected in 2016, showing that family continues to be an important source of social connection.”

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:



© Scoop Media

