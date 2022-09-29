People In New Zealand Report Strong Sense Of Belonging To Family
Thursday, 29 September 2022, 10:59 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
In the 2021 General Social Survey, people reported a
high sense of belonging to their families with an average
rating of 9.2 out of 10, Stats NZ said
today.
“People who reported a strong sense of
belonging to family were also more likely to have higher
life satisfaction, and higher family wellbeing scores than
the national average,” wellbeing and housing statistics
manager Sarah Drake said.
“The 9.2 rating was
relatively unchanged from the 9.1 reported the last time the
data was collected in 2016, showing that family continues to
be an important source of social
connection.”
Visit our website to read this
news story and information release or to download CSV
files:
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Well, that didn’t take long. Briefly, the pageantry of the royal funeral had made Britain look like a world power again. But last Friday’s package of tax cuts and borrowing announced by the UK’s new Chancellor, Kwasi Karteng, has spooked investors, caused markets to tumble, and sent the pound crashing to its lowest level against the dollar since 1985. The UK is in the grip of a right wing mania for tax cuts so extreme that Britain plans on borrowing the money to finance them, but without having the economic growth necessary to repay it. Fears are being raised that the Bank of England will now have to intervene later this week to shore up the currency with an emergency hike in interest rates...More>>