Information Sought Following Aggravated Robbery, Beerescourt
Saturday, 1 October 2022, 2:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hamilton Police are investigating after an aggravated
robbery at a
Beerescourt premises late last
night.
Police were called to the Victoria Street
premises about 11pm, after two men reportedly entered the
premises and presented a knife to a staff member.
They
have demanded cash and left on foot, heading along
Macdairmid Road towards Beerescourt Road.
There were
no injuries during the incident, but the staff member was
understandably shaken.
Police are now appealing to
anyone in the area for information about the incident or
those involved.
If you witnessed anyone behaving
suspiciously in the area around the time, or if you have
information about those involved, please get in
touch.
You should call 105 or make a report online
using Update My Report, quoting file number
221001/6972.
Information can also be shared
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
