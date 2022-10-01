Information Sought Following Aggravated Robbery, Beerescourt

Hamilton Police are investigating after an aggravated robbery at a

Beerescourt premises late last night.

Police were called to the Victoria Street premises about 11pm, after two men reportedly entered the premises and presented a knife to a staff member.

They have demanded cash and left on foot, heading along Macdairmid Road towards Beerescourt Road.

There were no injuries during the incident, but the staff member was understandably shaken.

Police are now appealing to anyone in the area for information about the incident or those involved.

If you witnessed anyone behaving suspiciously in the area around the time, or if you have information about those involved, please get in touch.

You should call 105 or make a report online using Update My Report, quoting file number 221001/6972.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

