Slip, SH5, Ngongotahā - Bay Of Plenty
Monday, 3 October 2022, 6:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A slip has blocked part of State Highway 5 at
Ngongotahā, north of Rotorua
this evening.
Police
was called about 6.25pm.
The northbound lane is
blocked to traffic between Paradise Valley Rd and
Western
Rd, and diversions are being put in place. Motorists should
expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Allegedly, New Zealand is a highly taxed country with a government prone to big spending. Supposedly, that’s why we need to scrap the top tax rate, in order to attract and retain top talent. National’s deputy leader Nicola Willis said exactly that last week, when trying to defend National’s plan to abolish the top tax rate of 39 per cent that currently kicks in on income over $180,000. “We are very committed to retaining skilled and talented people in New Zealand,” Willis told RNZ’s Morning Report. “We are conscious that our economy needs to remain competitive…More>>