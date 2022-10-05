Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Volunteering Bay Of Plenty Hands Over Local Services To SociaLink

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 2:53 pm
Press Release: Social Link

After 17 years of dedicated service to the volunteering sector and local communities, Volunteering Bay of Plenty (Volbop) has passed the baton to SociaLink, acting Chair Berenice Langson said.

“I am pleased to announce that SociaLink, the umbrella organisation for the Western Bay of Plenty social agencies and charities, will be taking over volunteering services for the Bay of Plenty in Volbop’s stead.

“Both our organisations believe in the vital importance of volunteering and its contribution to society and our economy and are committed to ensuring that volunteering is supported in the Bay of Plenty,” she said.

The two organisations have successfully negotiated a formal agreement which came into effect on 3 October.

General Manager of SociaLink Liz Davies said she was saddened that as a result of Covid and increasing financial constraints, Volbop was no longer in a position to deliver volunteer services.

“Volunteers are critical to the running of the majority of not-for-profit organisations, many of which entirely rely on volunteers. When Volbop approached SociaLink we thought it was a good fit with SociaLink’s other services and wanted, if possible, to make sure that volunteering services were not lost to the Western Bay of Plenty.

Langson also thanked Volbop’s CEO Vanessa Lister for her efforts and dedication to the organisation and the volunteering sector.

Volbop can still be contacted at admin@volbop.org.nz, or 07 571 3714.

