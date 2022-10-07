Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Director Announced For Pioneer Energy

Friday, 7 October 2022, 6:15 pm
Press Release: Central Lakes Trust

Wanaka based, Jacqueline Cheyne has been appointed as a Director of Pioneer Energy Limited effective Monday 3 October 2022.

The appointment was announced by Linda Robertson, Chair of Central Lakes Trust, owner of Pioneer Energy.

Robertson says we are pleased to have secured such a highly qualified and experienced director.

Ms Cheyne has more than 30 years’ experience in financial reporting and sustainability. She currently chairs the Sustainability Committee for Stride Property Group, the Risk and Audit Committee for NZ Green Investment Finance and is a member of the XRB, chairing the project steering group for the development of the Aotearoa NZ Climate Reporting Standards, amongst multiple other directorships across listed company, government and not-for-profit boards.”

“Jacqueline’s experience with climate risk assessment, sustainability and carbon reporting will prove extremely valuable to the Board of Pioneer Energy,” she says.

Pioneer Energy has supplied renewable power to New Zealand business and communities for more than 80 years. They own and operate a diverse portfolio of energy assets, products and investments throughout New Zealand.

Pioneer Energy chair, Rob Hewett, says, “We are delighted to welcome Ms Cheyne to the board. Through several strategic investment partnerships, Pioneer has access to a continued pipeline of growth opportunities. These growth opportunities will contribute to the development of a sustainable energy future for New Zealand," Hewett says. “It’s important we equip the board with the skills to take us into the future and Jacqueline’s Jackie's expertise and experience in climate risk and sustainability is highly relevant.”

Ms Cheyne says, “I am delighted to be joining the Pioneer Board and working with a company that is providing exciting renewable energy solutions for New Zealand.”

Pioneer have recently completed construction of New Zealand’s first anaerobic digestive system, a joint venture development with Ecogas Supplies Ltd. Food waste will be processed through an anaerobic digestion plant In Reporoa, Central North Island, which is part of an integrated waste management system that diverts household green waste from landfill. This will significantly reduce the emission of landfill gas to the atmosphere and produces gas, electricity, CO2 for use in glass house food crops, and digestate used as fertiliser and soil enhancer.

The new board appointments fills a vacancy resulting from the resignation of Nick Lewis, a board member since 2015.

“We would like to thank Nick for his service with Pioneer. His contribution has played a large part in determining why Pioneer has grown into the diversified and progressive energy company it is today and his contribution has certainly been valued over his time on the Board. We wish him well for his future, which will include regular trips back to Central Otago." Mr Hewett says.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Central Lakes Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Christchurch Call Serves Big Tech


At this point in 2022, the Christchurch Call looks like a somewhat forlorn effort to keep alive some of the political good will that PM Jacinda Ardern earned from her response to the mosque shootings. Reportedly, the next Christchurch Call project will be a joint research effort with Twitter and Microsoft to identify the algorithmic triggers for online radicalisation, in order to better understand how some recruits eventually feel motivated to commit violence in line with their new beliefs. No doubt, this research effort is well-intentioned. Yet it isn’t surprising that Twitter and Microsoft, Google and Facebook might be interested in the commercial spinoffs…
More>>



 
 


Government: Child Poverty Declines In Spite Of COVID
The Annual Ministry of Social Development (MSD) Child Poverty Report shows child poverty continuing to decline despite the 1 in 100 year economic shock caused by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Planting Forests That Are Good For Nature, Climate, And The Economy
Feedback is invited on Government plans to improve the way New Zealand manages forestry to ensure it works for nature, the climate, local communities, and our economy... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Three Found Guilty In Political Donations Trial
Three people have today been found guilty under the Crimes Act of using sham donors to make political donations, thereby concealing the identity of the true donor from the public... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>



Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>


PTUA: Another Rail Debacle In Auckland
KiwiRail has announced a large amount of long term rail closures over the next three years, at least, to supposedly get the system “ready for the opening of the CRL”... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 