New Director Announced For Pioneer Energy

Wanaka based, Jacqueline Cheyne has been appointed as a Director of Pioneer Energy Limited effective Monday 3 October 2022.

The appointment was announced by Linda Robertson, Chair of Central Lakes Trust, owner of Pioneer Energy.

Robertson says we are pleased to have secured such a highly qualified and experienced director.

Ms Cheyne has more than 30 years’ experience in financial reporting and sustainability. She currently chairs the Sustainability Committee for Stride Property Group, the Risk and Audit Committee for NZ Green Investment Finance and is a member of the XRB, chairing the project steering group for the development of the Aotearoa NZ Climate Reporting Standards, amongst multiple other directorships across listed company, government and not-for-profit boards.”

“Jacqueline’s experience with climate risk assessment, sustainability and carbon reporting will prove extremely valuable to the Board of Pioneer Energy,” she says.

Pioneer Energy has supplied renewable power to New Zealand business and communities for more than 80 years. They own and operate a diverse portfolio of energy assets, products and investments throughout New Zealand.

Pioneer Energy chair, Rob Hewett, says, “We are delighted to welcome Ms Cheyne to the board. Through several strategic investment partnerships, Pioneer has access to a continued pipeline of growth opportunities. These growth opportunities will contribute to the development of a sustainable energy future for New Zealand," Hewett says. “It’s important we equip the board with the skills to take us into the future and Jacqueline’s Jackie's expertise and experience in climate risk and sustainability is highly relevant.”

Ms Cheyne says, “I am delighted to be joining the Pioneer Board and working with a company that is providing exciting renewable energy solutions for New Zealand.”

Pioneer have recently completed construction of New Zealand’s first anaerobic digestive system, a joint venture development with Ecogas Supplies Ltd. Food waste will be processed through an anaerobic digestion plant In Reporoa, Central North Island, which is part of an integrated waste management system that diverts household green waste from landfill. This will significantly reduce the emission of landfill gas to the atmosphere and produces gas, electricity, CO2 for use in glass house food crops, and digestate used as fertiliser and soil enhancer.

The new board appointments fills a vacancy resulting from the resignation of Nick Lewis, a board member since 2015.

“We would like to thank Nick for his service with Pioneer. His contribution has played a large part in determining why Pioneer has grown into the diversified and progressive energy company it is today and his contribution has certainly been valued over his time on the Board. We wish him well for his future, which will include regular trips back to Central Otago." Mr Hewett says.

