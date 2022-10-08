Hamilton City Council Election Progress Results

The progress results for Hamilton City Council’s elections show Paula Southgate has been re-elected as Mayor.

Southgate has received 13,693 votes so far, with Geoff Taylor in second with 12,395.

The following candidates have been provisionally elected as Hamilton City councillors:

East Ward

Ryan Hamilton

Anna Casey-Cox

Maxine van Oosten

Mark Donovan

Andrew Bydder

Kesh Naidoo-Rauf

West Ward

Geoff Taylor

Angela O’Leary

Ewan Wilson

Sarah Thomson

Emma Pike

Louise Hutt

Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward

Moko Tauariki

Te Pora Thompson

These results do not include approximately 2800 votes received at drive-through voting and ballot boxes across the city today, or any special votes.

Preliminary results, released tomorrow, will include all votes cast today, but no special votes.

The final results (preliminary results + all special votes) will be announced on Thursday 13 October.

