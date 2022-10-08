Hamilton City Council Election Progress Results
Saturday, 8 October 2022, 7:13 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council
The progress results for Hamilton City Council’s
elections show Paula Southgate has been re-elected as
Mayor.
Southgate has received 13,693 votes so far,
with Geoff Taylor in second with 12,395.
The following
candidates have been provisionally elected as Hamilton City
councillors:
East Ward
- Ryan
Hamilton
- Anna Casey-Cox
- Maxine van
Oosten
- Mark Donovan
- Andrew
Bydder
- Kesh Naidoo-Rauf
West
Ward
- Geoff Taylor
- Angela
O’Leary
- Ewan Wilson
- Sarah
Thomson
- Emma Pike
- Louise
Hutt
Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward
- Moko
Tauariki
- Te Pora Thompson
These results
do not include approximately 2800 votes received at
drive-through voting and ballot boxes across the city today,
or any special votes.
Preliminary results, released
tomorrow, will include all votes cast today, but no special
votes.
The final results (preliminary results + all
special votes) will be announced on Thursday 13
October.
