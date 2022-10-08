Progress Results For Kaipara’s Local Elections

Progress results for Kaipara’s local government elections are now available. Votes hand-delivered to Kaipara District Council offices today and special votes requiring validation are yet to be counted.

Preliminary results will be available mid to late afternoon tomorrow, Sunday 09 October. Official results will be announced from Thursday 13 October to Wednesday 19 October.

Progress results for Kaipara District Council elections as at 2.10pm Saturday 08 October are:

Mayor

Name Affiliation Status JEPSON, Craig Eldon Elected JOYCE-PAKI, Karen Excluded NAYYAR, Ash Excluded DEL LA VARIS-WOODCOCK, Victoria Excluded WALKER, Gordon Excluded NATHAN, Brenden Excluded

Based on 7213 voting documents with 29 informal votes and 55 blank votes.

Kaiwaka-Mangawhai General Ward

Name Affiliation Status LARSEN, Jonathan Graeme Independent Elected WILLIAMS, Rachael Elected HOWARD, Mike Independent Elected FERGUSON, Mike Excluded SANSOM, Misty Excluded EMSLEY, Dennis Excluded TSCHIRKY, Martina Excluded

Based on 2796 voting documents with 44 informal votes and 39 blank votes.

Otamatea General Ward

Name Affiliation Status VINCENT, Mark Gregory Elected MANDERSON, Ron Elected SELLARS, Chris Worzel Excluded ALLOTT, Graham Excluded

Based on 1350 voting documents with 11 informal votes and 52 blank votes.

Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward

Name Affiliation Status PANIORA, Pera Elected NATHAN, Brenden Excluded HOLYOAKE, Henry Anthony Excluded TOAUTU, Paturiri Excluded JOHNSON, Phillip Excluded

Based on 425 voting documents with 2 informal votes and 13 blank votes.

Wairoa General Ward

Name Affiliation Status LAMBETH, Gordon Elected NAYYAR, Ash Elected WILSON-COLLINS, Eryn Elected JOYCE-PAKI, Karen Excluded ANCRUM, Mark Independent Excluded MELVILLE, Alec Excluded NATHAN, Joesephine Excluded TANE, Jay Excluded

Based on 2642 voting documents with 25 informal votes and 42 blank votes.

© Scoop Media

