Progress Results For Kaipara’s Local Elections

Saturday, 8 October 2022, 7:15 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

Progress results for Kaipara’s local government elections are now available. Votes hand-delivered to Kaipara District Council offices today and special votes requiring validation are yet to be counted.

Preliminary results will be available mid to late afternoon tomorrow, Sunday 09 October. Official results will be announced from Thursday 13 October to Wednesday 19 October.

Progress results for Kaipara District Council elections as at 2.10pm Saturday 08 October are:

Mayor

Name Affiliation Status 
JEPSON, Craig Eldon  Elected 
JOYCE-PAKI, Karen  Excluded 
NAYYAR, Ash  Excluded 
DEL LA VARIS-WOODCOCK, Victoria  Excluded 
WALKER, Gordon  Excluded 
NATHAN, Brenden  Excluded

Based on 7213 voting documents with 29 informal votes and 55 blank votes.

Kaiwaka-Mangawhai General Ward

Name Affiliation Status 
LARSEN, Jonathan Graeme Independent Elected 
WILLIAMS, Rachael  Elected 
HOWARD, Mike Independent Elected 
FERGUSON, Mike  Excluded 
SANSOM, Misty  Excluded 
EMSLEY, Dennis  Excluded 
TSCHIRKY, Martina  Excluded

Based on 2796 voting documents with 44 informal votes and 39 blank votes.

Otamatea General Ward

Name Affiliation Status 
VINCENT, Mark Gregory  Elected 
MANDERSON, Ron  Elected 
SELLARS, Chris Worzel  Excluded 
ALLOTT, Graham  Excluded

Based on 1350 voting documents with 11 informal votes and 52 blank votes.

Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward

Name Affiliation Status 
PANIORA, Pera  Elected 
NATHAN, Brenden  Excluded 
HOLYOAKE, Henry Anthony  Excluded 
TOAUTU, Paturiri  Excluded 
JOHNSON, Phillip  Excluded

Based on 425 voting documents with 2 informal votes and 13 blank votes.

Wairoa General Ward

Name Affiliation Status 
LAMBETH, Gordon  Elected 
NAYYAR, Ash  Elected 
WILSON-COLLINS, Eryn  Elected 
JOYCE-PAKI, Karen  Excluded 
ANCRUM, Mark Independent Excluded 
MELVILLE, Alec  Excluded 
NATHAN, Joesephine  Excluded 
TANE, Jay  Excluded

Based on 2642 voting documents with 25 informal votes and 42 blank votes.

