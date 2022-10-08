Progress Results For Kaipara’s Local Elections
Progress results for Kaipara’s local government elections are now available. Votes hand-delivered to Kaipara District Council offices today and special votes requiring validation are yet to be counted.
Preliminary results will be available mid to late afternoon tomorrow, Sunday 09 October. Official results will be announced from Thursday 13 October to Wednesday 19 October.
Progress results for Kaipara District Council elections as at 2.10pm Saturday 08 October are:
Mayor
|Name
|Affiliation
|Status
|JEPSON, Craig Eldon
|Elected
|JOYCE-PAKI, Karen
|Excluded
|NAYYAR, Ash
|Excluded
|DEL LA VARIS-WOODCOCK, Victoria
|Excluded
|WALKER, Gordon
|Excluded
|NATHAN, Brenden
|Excluded
Based on 7213 voting documents with 29 informal votes and 55 blank votes.
Kaiwaka-Mangawhai General Ward
|Name
|Affiliation
|Status
|LARSEN, Jonathan Graeme
|Independent
|Elected
|WILLIAMS, Rachael
|Elected
|HOWARD, Mike
|Independent
|Elected
|FERGUSON, Mike
|Excluded
|SANSOM, Misty
|Excluded
|EMSLEY, Dennis
|Excluded
|TSCHIRKY, Martina
|Excluded
Based on 2796 voting documents with 44 informal votes and 39 blank votes.
Otamatea General Ward
|Name
|Affiliation
|Status
|VINCENT, Mark Gregory
|Elected
|MANDERSON, Ron
|Elected
|SELLARS, Chris Worzel
|Excluded
|ALLOTT, Graham
|Excluded
Based on 1350 voting documents with 11 informal votes and 52 blank votes.
Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward
|Name
|Affiliation
|Status
|PANIORA, Pera
|Elected
|NATHAN, Brenden
|Excluded
|HOLYOAKE, Henry Anthony
|Excluded
|TOAUTU, Paturiri
|Excluded
|JOHNSON, Phillip
|Excluded
Based on 425 voting documents with 2 informal votes and 13 blank votes.
Wairoa General Ward
|Name
|Affiliation
|Status
|LAMBETH, Gordon
|Elected
|NAYYAR, Ash
|Elected
|WILSON-COLLINS, Eryn
|Elected
|JOYCE-PAKI, Karen
|Excluded
|ANCRUM, Mark
|Independent
|Excluded
|MELVILLE, Alec
|Excluded
|NATHAN, Joesephine
|Excluded
|TANE, Jay
|Excluded
Based on 2642 voting documents with 25 informal votes and 42 blank votes.