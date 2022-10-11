Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Construction Of Safer Gorge Road Intersection As Part Of New Queenstown Arterial Road

Tuesday, 11 October 2022, 1:08 pm
Queenstown Lakes District Council

Construction of the western end of the Queenstown Town Centre Arterial Road (Stage 1) is set to begin after Labour Weekend, with work to create a safer intersection where Gorge Road and Henry Street meet.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) General Manager Property & Infrastructure and Kā Huanui a Tāhuna board member, Peter Hansby said the stretch of Gorge Road between Weaver Street and Stanley Street would close from Tuesday 25 October through to mid-2023, as the Kā Huanui a Tāhuna crew works to create a new layout at the intersection.

“Initial work will involve digging deep trenches to upgrade underground services, before the road is then rebuilt, creating a new intersection that includes safe crossing points for pedestrians,” said Mr Hansby.

A detour will be in place via Robins Road and Memorial Street for vehicles heading to and from Queenstown’s town centre. Pedestrian access will be maintained through the worksite along Gorge Road, in addition to access for residents and business owners.

Mr Hansby acknowledged the closure is likely to cause additional disruption, especially during peak travel times, but highlighted that by starting now, the upgraded intersection would be largely complete before next year’s busy ski season.

“If you regularly drive into Queenstown for work or play, there are a few ways to ease disruption in the town centre. We’d recommend allowing for a bit of extra time for your journeys, and travelling a little earlier or later in the morning to avoid peak traffic times,” said Mr Hansby.

“For those who can, please consider carpooling with a friend, colleague, or neighbour, take public transport, or get that heart rate up and hop on your bike or walk.”

Mr Hansby added a quick check of Google Maps before leaving home would provide up-to-date information on the fastest route into town, with the closure to Gorge Road set to be added to the mapping tool.

An increase in the number of vehicles travelling past Queenstown Primary School and the Queenstown Fire Station is expected, and Mr Hansby reminded drivers that everyone has a part to play in keeping the community safe.

“Please take care if using the detour via Robins Road and Memorial Street – slow down, stay alert, and follow all signage in place,” said Mr Hansby.

“We know these disruptions can be challenging and we’re grateful for the support, patience, and open dialogue so far. The construction underway in Queenstown’s town centre is significant but it won’t last forever. Overall the programme is ahead of schedule and will be worth it.”

Mr Hansby added while there would be a temporary loss of parking along Gorge Road, 130 new spaces were available at the newly opened Lakeview carpark off Hay Street, and he hoped a temporary carpark off Stanley Street would be complete by Christmas.

The section of Gorge Road will reopen over marathon weekend (18-20 November) and the Christmas-New Year period (24 December until 8 January).

Other works as part of the Queenstown Town Centre Arterial Road (Stage 1) continue on Frankton Road, Melbourne Street, and Beetham Street.

