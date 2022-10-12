International Migration: August 2022
Wednesday, 12 October 2022, 10:29 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
International migration statistics give the latest
outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes
estimates of migrants entering or leaving New
Zealand.
Key facts
Annual
migration
Provisional estimates for the year ended
August 2022 compared with the year ended August 2021
were:
- migrant arrivals: 59,600 (±
900), down 1 percent
- migrant departures: 70,500 (±
900), up 0.5 percent
- annual net migration: loss of
11,000 (± 1,200), down from a net loss of 10,100 (±
40).
Visit our website to read this information
release and related news story:
