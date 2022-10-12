International Migration: August 2022

Government: Child Poverty Declines In Spite Of COVID The Annual Ministry of Social Development (MSD) Child Poverty Report shows child poverty continuing to decline despite the 1 in 100 year economic shock caused by COVID-19... More>>

Government: Immigration Support For Hospitality And Tourism Sectors Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced measures targeted to support the hospitality and tourism sectors and have adjusted the requirement to recruit chefs as requested by industry... More>>

Government: Pragmatic Proposal To Reduce Agricultural Emissions And Enhance Exports And Economy The Government has released for consultation a pragmatic proposal to reduce agricultural emissions, setting up our biggest export earner for future success and putting New Zealand on track to meet our 2030 methane reduction target... More>>

National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors

National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>



Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions

Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>





Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges

The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>