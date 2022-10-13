RiverLink Gets Green Light For RFP Release

RiverLink, a transformational set of projects for Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai - Lower Hutt, is one step closer to construction, as the programme is given the green light to release its Request for Proposal (RFP) to market and begin the procurement process for selecting an Alliance partner to deliver the programme.

"RiverLink is a once in a lifetime opportunity to transform our city," says Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry.

"The project will deliver a more resilient, connected, and vibrant city centre with Te Awa Kairangi (Hutt River) at the heart. It will stimulate greater economic growth and development, allow more housing, and revitalise our central business district."

RiverLink is set to be the largest infrastructure project in the history of the Hutt Valley. RiverLink is a partnership of Waka Kotahi, Hutt City Council, Greater Wellington, and Iwi mana whenua - Taranaki Whānui ki te Upoko o te Ika (Taranaki Whānui) and Ngāti Toa Rangatira (Ngāti Toa) all working together to transform central Lower Hutt.

"I’m incredibly proud of the collective efforts and hard work that’s gone in to reaching this stage, and I’m looking forward to the exciting work ahead," says Mayor Barry.

Final resource consents for RiverLink are due to be confirmed by the Environment Court later this year, after an extremely positive interim decision in August. This milestone of releasing the RFP, and finding a delivery Alliance, represents over five years of consultation and engagement by project partners with local communities and stakeholders.

"Connecting our city through a new Melling interchange, new vehicle and walking and cycling paths and bridges, including a relocated train station, is going to make a significant difference to the many people who live, work and travel through Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai every day.

"We’re excited by the opportunities ahead especially for all those who will be building RiverLink in the years to come.

"We’re pleased to be able to move to the next phase to find an Alliance partner who can deliver this critical project that will significantly contribute to the resilience of Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai," says Jo Miller, Hutt City Council Chief Executive.

