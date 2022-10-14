Arrests Following Protest Action, SH2

Six people have been arrested following protest action on SH2 earlier this morning.

Motorists travelling southbound were temporarily disrupted, at the Melling Link/SH2 intersection.

The protestors have now been removed and charges are being considered.

The road has reopened and traffic is reported to be flowing freely.

Motorists are thanked for their patience.

