Arrests Following Protest Action, SH2
Friday, 14 October 2022, 9:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Six people have been arrested following protest action on
SH2 earlier this morning.
Motorists travelling
southbound were temporarily disrupted, at the Melling
Link/SH2 intersection.
The protestors have now been
removed and charges are being considered.
The road has
reopened and traffic is reported to be flowing
freely.
Motorists are thanked for their
patience.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
According to the leader of the National Party, farmers are this country’s true conservationists, and tireless in their efforts to protect the environment on which their livelihood depends. Hmm. This must mean that some other bunch – trolls, aliens, the gangs? – is polluting our waterways, draining our aquifers, poisoning our tapwater with nitrates, and putting the health of newborn babies at risk...More>>