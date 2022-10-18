Labour Weekend Alcohol Ban In Castlepoint And Riversdale

Masterton District Council is reminding people enjoying Labour Weekend in Castlepoint and Riversdale that alcohol-free zones will be in place in public areas.

The restriction will apply between 7pm and 7am, starting at 7pm on Friday 21 October and ending at 7am on Monday 24 October.

The alcohol-free zones include all public roads, public parks and public places.

The Council made the decision on the alcohol-free zones at its meeting on 3 August.

© Scoop Media

