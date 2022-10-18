Labour Weekend Alcohol Ban In Castlepoint And Riversdale
Tuesday, 18 October 2022, 3:11 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council
Masterton District Council is reminding people enjoying
Labour Weekend in Castlepoint and Riversdale that
alcohol-free zones will be in place in public
areas.
The restriction will apply between 7pm and 7am,
starting at 7pm on Friday 21 October and ending at 7am on
Monday 24 October.
The alcohol-free zones include all
public roads, public parks and public places.
The
Council made the decision on the alcohol-free zones at its
meeting on 3
August.
