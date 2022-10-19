Appeal For Video Of Central Otago Incidents

A 35-year-old man is facing serious charges after several incidents in Tarras, Wanaka and Pisa Moorings, yesterday.

As officers responded to an address after a family harm event just before 6pm, a Toyota Landcruiser drove into two police cars. Both sustained minor damage, but thankfully the officers were not injured.

After colliding with the police vehicles, the driver travelled towards Tarras on the Tarras-Cromwell Rd, then onto Wanaka before travelling through to Lowburn and Pisa Moorings, where he was later located and taken into custody. He is due to appear in the Queenstown District Court today and faces several driving, assault and burglary charges.

While this was an unpredictable and concerning incident, we want to reassure the Central Otago community that there is no further threat.

Police would like to hear from anyone who captured video of the incident, the vehicle as it drove towards Tarras, Wanaka, Lowburn or Pisa Moorings, or of the man’s arrest, as this may assist our investigation.

Video or images can be uploaded via this link: https://cruiser.nc3.govt.nz/(link is external)

Information can also be provided online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’. Please quote the file number 221018/3292.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

