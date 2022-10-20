Local Arts Projects Receive Over $12,000 In Creative Communities Funding

The arts are thriving in Stratford District, with six art and cultural projects being awarded funding in the latest round of the Creative Communities Scheme (CSS).

Sheila Boyes, Stratford Creative Communities Assessment Committee Chair, says the scheme plays an important role in increasing community participation in the arts, something that’s especially welcome as local arts practitioners come together again after COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’re funding a school production, community choir, art and cultural group meet-ups and workshops, amongst other projects. There’s a real sense of enthusiasm and optimism in our local arts community as we come together to watch, take part, and create,” says Sheila.

The Creative Communities Scheme is a partnership between Stratford District Council and Creative New Zealand (CNZ). The CNZ Creative Communities Scheme (CCS) helps to fund local arts projects.

The next round for the Stratford district will be open from Monday 6 March 2023.

An application can be made by an individual or group, however funding is awarded to the whole project or activity, rather than the individual undertaking the project. To be eligible for funding the project must support at least one of the following criteria:

Access and participation - create opportunities for local communities to engage with and participate in arts activities.

Diversity - support the diverse arts and cultural traditions of local communities

Young people - enable and encourage young people (under 18 years) to engage with and participate in the arts.

For more information on the funding scheme see our website www.stratford.govt.nz/council/services/funding-grants/creative-communities-scheme

Stratford District’s successful applicants from the latest funding round are below:

Applicant Project Amount granted Midhirst School School Production ‘Aotearoa Spectacular’ 180.00 Stratford Singers Community choir aiming to take the audience on a journey to the 1940s Big Band era 3,800.00 Central Taranaki Embroidery Guild Embroiderers Guild monthly meetings and practice 230.00 Taranaki Quilt Festival 2023 (TPQ) An exhibition of patchwork, quilting and quilt art for TPQ members, the public, and young people to showcase their craft 2,000.00 Stratford & District Scottish Society Weekly workshops tutoring & practicing piping and drumming 1,000.00 Shakespeare Festival Workshops for Young People Workshops for young people and the wider community to engage with Shakespeare in a fun way 5,650.00

© Scoop Media

