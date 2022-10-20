Eight Arrests Following Rotorua Termination

Eight people have been arrested following a three month operation focusing on the manufacture and supply of methamphetamine in Rotorua.

In addition to the arrests, Police seized several vehicles, approximately $50,000 cash, several firearms, approximately 500 grams of methamphetamine, and methamphetamine manufacturing equipment.

The operation was run by Rotorua Police Organised Crime Squad, supported by wider Bay of Plenty staff.

As a result, five men and three women, aged between 19 and 56, with reported links to the Mongrel Mob, have been arrested.

They have been charged with a variety of offences, ranging from possession of firearms, manufacturing methamphetamine, and supplying methamphetamine and possession of cannabis for supply.

Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow acknowledges the great work achieved as part of the operation, in conjunction with Operation Cobalt.

“We will continue to target and suppress unlawful gang behaviour in order to enhance the safety of our community and staff.

“We have a commitment to disrupting and dismantling networks identified and will continue to target those who illegally accumulate assets and wealth through the sale and supply of illegal drugs and firearms.

“Our message to those involved is clear – we have zero tolerance for any violence, gang and drug activities.”

Methamphetamine devastates many vulnerable communities while organised criminal groups continue to profit off this type of offending.

Police is committed to targeting and dismantling the operations of those who seek to profit from this harm, and we are confident this operation will result in a major disruption to the supply of methamphetamine in the district.

The combination of drugs and firearms is always a potentially lethal recipe for harm and continues to be of grave concern for Police and the communities it serves.

We continue to encourage anyone with information about illegal activity taking place in their community to contact 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

