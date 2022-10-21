BOWLZILLA Doesn’t Miss A Trick This Year

COVID-19 put a few cogs in its wheels the last couple of years, but the BOWLZILLA skate festival is back, and on track to be bigger and gnarlier than ever before.

BOWLZILLA Wellington is the biggest gathering of skaters from here and abroad happening in Aotearoa, with skateboarding stars grabbing some air, as they pop, ollie and carve up the bowl at Waitangi Park on Saturday 29 October.

In addition to the main event this year, there’ll also be a free women’s learn to ride clinic, and ARTZILLA, a New Zealand skate community art show.

Kiwi skaters missed out on the Tokyo Olympics because they were unable to earn international ranking points due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic – but Paris 2024 is the next goal for one of New Zealand’s top skateboarders, 27-year-old Krysta Ashwell.

“I took up skateboarding later in life because everyone thought it was a boy’s sport – but they were wrong, and still are.

“It was so great to see so many women on the Olympic stage showing off their skate skills at Tokyo this year, which will hopefully boost the growing numbers of women in the sport both here and overseas.

“New Zealand competitions are such a good vibe, especially having the local support, and it feels more inclusive and there’s a real supportive and fun feel about them – so everyone should come along and be a part of it at BOWLZILLA this year.”

Skateboarding New Zealand is now a High Performance Sport New Zealand investment partner, receiving funding to go towards the campaign for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Wellington City Council has partnered with Miryoku Agency, Wellington Skateboarding Association, Skateboarding New Zealand, and Redhead or Dead Events to bring this festival to the capital.

Radio Active is sponsoring the event this year. Visit BOWLZILLA and follow @bowlzilla for the most up to date information.

